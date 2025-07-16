Sunny Deol flaunts a fresh clean-shaven look as he relaxes at a mountain getaway after wrapping up ‘Border 2’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol took to social media to share a glimpse of his fresh new look as he enjoyed a peaceful mountain getaway after wrapping up the shoot of “Border 2.”

Taking to Instagram, he posted a couple of his photos where he is seen sitting on his swanky car. He simply captioned the post, “Life’s a winding road through mountain peaks — fresh look, new direction.” In the images, the ‘Jaat’ actor is seen showing off his new clean-shaven look while striking poses for the camera. In one of the photos, Sunny is seen standing and leaning against the side of his car, with a signboard in the background that reads "Baralachala 16,040 FT.”

Baralacha Pass lies along the boundary between the Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol had previously revealed that he enjoyed his weekend by watching two of his favourites, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, at Wimbledon 2025. On July 14, the Gadar 2 actor posted pictures of both Sinner and Swiatek from the event and wrote, “What a weekend watching my two favourites take the crown! Here’s to @janniksin and @iga.swiatek , my champions! #Wimbledon2025.”

On the work front, Sunny has completed filming for his much-anticipated war drama “Border 2.” The actor announced the wrap up news by sharing a striking photo of himself in character along with a message that read, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming film features Deol in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films.

“Border 2” is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

