For me, PM Modi is god incarnate: Padma Shri awardee Kanubhai Tailor

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) On the occasion of Narendra Modi completing 11 years in office, Padma Shri awardee Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor on Monday stated that for him the Prime Minister is the incarnation of god and thanked him for the immense support and recognition he received under his leadership.

In a conversation with IANS, social worker Tailor credited PM Modi for transforming not only his life but also the lives of countless differently-abled individuals across India.

“For me, Narendra Modi is god incarnate,” said Tailor. “Since the time he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, he has worked tirelessly to bring differently-abled children and people into the mainstream. The credit for this change belongs to him alone.”

Tailor, who runs a school for differently-abled children in Surat, Gujarat, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 for his outstanding contributions to social service and disability welfare.

He praised the Modi government for its transparent and inclusive award selection process and for prioritising disability welfare.

He recalled how PM Modi personally supported the establishment of his school. “With his help, we received land in Surat to build the school. Modi ji even inaugurated a hospital for the differently-abled. Once, he told me, ‘Start teaching the children from tomorrow morning.’ That inspiration led us to launch a BCA college for the differently-abled, which has now received university recognition.”

Tailor also highlighted the dire condition of disabled beggars in India. “Many of them are forced to live on railway platforms and streets. After they die, their bodies remain unclaimed,” he said with emotion.

To address this, he has initiated the construction of an old-age home in Bharuch’s Uchedia village along the Narmada river for 12 disabled individuals.

“This will be like a resort and will cost around Rs 20 crore,” he shared.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone of the project, and KP Group Chairman Faruk Patel has taken responsibility for the home.

Praising PM Modi’s eye for talent and commitment to recognising real social heroes, Tailor said, “Modi ji travels across India and notices people who are genuinely working for society. He immediately understands their character and ensures they are recognised. For those who receive the Padma awards, it's often a complete surprise. Modi ji comes as a blessing and lifts ordinary people to national recognition.”

He also applauded the post-2014 changes in the Padma award selection process: “Now people from rural areas and diverse fields like handicrafts, agriculture, education, and social work are being honoured. The process is transparent and inspiring. The government is recognising the unsung heroes.”

Tailor concluded with deep gratitude: “I was just an ordinary man. PM Modi gave me recognition in India and abroad, helped me build a school and a hospital, and brought differently-abled individuals into the mainstream. His vision and dedication are giving a new direction to India. I have immense respect for him.”

