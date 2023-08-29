McDonald's North and East partners with GreenCell Mobility to offer meals on NueGo electric bus routes

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) McDonald's North and East has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the green economy.

From implementing renewable energy solutions at the restaurants to utilising eco-friendly paper-based packaging and responsible sourcing, the company has made conscious efforts to contribute positively to the environment.

In line with this dedication, McDonald's North and East has entered into a strategic partnership with NueGo, the prominent electric bus service brand operated by GreenCell Mobility.

This collaboration stems from a shared vision of embracing sustainability and promoting environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

By catering to the needs of contemporary, environmentally conscious travelers, the alliance aims to offer convenient and seamless meal options to individuals who choose the sustainable travel option provided by NueGo.

Passengers opting for NueGo bus service from Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), New Delhi to popular destinations Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Agra or Jaipur - can order McDonald’s meals while awaiting departure in an exclusive lounge.

The partnership’s scope will progressively expand to cover additional routes and introduce pre-booking feature for meals to enhance travelers' convenience.

