MCA21 records 80.26 lakh form filings by firms in 10 months as doing business turns easier

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A total of 80.26 lakh forms have been filed on the Centre's MCA21 portal, in the period from April 1, 2024, to Jan 27, 2025, compared to 73.29 lakh forms filed during the corresponding period in the previous year, driving ease of doing business in the country with enhanced digital solutions, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

During this 10-month period, 53.08 lakh forms were also filed on the newly-developed MCA21 V3 platform as against 47.72 lakh forms filed during the same period in the preceding year, indicating an overall increase in the number of filings, enhanced stakeholder engagement with the system as also the robustness & reliability of the MCA21 platform, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

MCA21 is the first Mission Mode e-Governance Project under the National eGovernance Plan (NeGP). The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been operating it from end-to-end for registry and incorporation-related services of companies & LLPs since 2006 and corporates have been making filings on this portal since then.

The MCA21 V3 platform facilitates ease of doing business, and has introduced web-based forms, enabling real-time validation of the data entered by stakeholders. Additionally, a user registration process has been implemented to enhance user identification and authentication. This process enables users to track the status of their filed forms and download challans and certificates directly from their application dashboard. To further support stakeholders, a live chat feature has been integrated into the helpdesk, providing real-time assistance and enhancing the overall user experience.

The security and confidentiality of information submitted through the MCA21 portal are ensured by adhering to established data security standards, including the MEITY guidelines, CERT-In regulations, ISO 27001, and Information Security Protocols. Multi-factor authentication has been introduced to verify the identity of users accessing the system. Additionally, measures such as masking private information from public view have been implemented to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the data.

