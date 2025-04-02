MCA invites bids for team operation rights in T20 Mumbai League season 3

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the release of a tender document inviting bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate two teams in the third season of the T20 Mumbai League.

Returning after six years, the third season of T20 Mumbai League is scheduled to start from May 27. It will feature eight franchises; North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and two new teams.

Interested and eligible parties can obtain the bid document from the MCA office at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai upon a non-refundable payment of Rs 1 lakh via demand draft in favour of Mumbai Cricket Association. The documents will be available for collection from April 1 to 7, between 11 AM and 6 PM, according to the MCA release.

“T20 Mumbai League has played a pivotal role in identifying, developing and promoting cricketers at the grassroots level. The league has not only served as a launchpad for emerging players but has also significantly contributed to the sport’s growth in Mumbai.

"As we welcome new franchise owners, we see this as an opportunity to further strengthen the league’s legacy. Their involvement will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of T20 Mumbai League, bringing fresh vision and investment that will enhance opportunities for players, stakeholders, and cricket fans alike. We look forward to engaging with potential bidders who share our vision for the league’s future,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap commented.

Established in 2018, T20 Mumbai League has emerged as one of India’s premier franchise-based domestic T20 leagues, providing a dynamic platform for talented cricketers. It has witnessed the emergence of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani, who delivered outstanding performances and went on to compete at higher levels of the game.

