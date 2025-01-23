MCA achieves Guinness World Record for Largest Cricket Ball Sentence at Wankhede

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday made another achievement by setting a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Cricket Ball Sentence’ as part of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The MCA used 14,505 leather cricket balls to meticulously put together the sentence and break the old record.

In a special tribute to the day on which the cricket journey began at the Wankhede Stadium, the record was set on the anniversary of the stadium’s first-ever international match, played in 1975, when India faced West Indies in a memorable Test match from January 23 to 29.

The MCA dedicated this record to the late Eknath Solkar, who scored a century in 1975 that match, and other departed players from Mumbai who made exceptional contributions to the sport. Highlighting MCA’s commitment to excellence, 14,505 leather cricket balls were meticulously arranged on the Wankhede Stadium’s field to form the sentence: "Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium". The record was achieved in the presence of MCA President Ajinkya Naik alongside other office-bearers and Apex Council Members.

The MCA will give the balls, that were used to achieve this record, to the aspiring cricketers of schools, clubs, and NGOs in the city, encouraging them to take inspiration from this record and achieve greater milestones in their careers.

“Mumbai cricket has contributed significantly to the sport and it holds a special place in cricket’s history. The city has produced some of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. Wakhede Stadium is the pride of Mumbai and has witnessed countless historic moments. This Guinness World Records title is a reflection of Mumbai cricket’s passion, legacy, and relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s also a special tribute to all the players, officials, and unsung heroes who have contributed to Mumbai’s cricketing legacy,” commented Ajinkya Naik, President of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Earlier, the MCA hosted a series of spectacular events to mark the stadium’s golden jubilee. These included the felicitation of captains of Mumbai’s men’s and women’s teams, members of the Mumbai team who played the first-ever first-class match at Wankhede Stadium in 1974, former Elected Managing Committee members, and the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. The association also felicitated its groundsmen and organised Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a special lunch for them to honour these unsung heroes.

The grand spectacle, held on January 19, saw the presence of cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane in a packed stadium. The memorable evening also witnessed mesmerizing performances by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte followed by a breathtaking laser show.

