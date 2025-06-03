MBU a torchbearer of inclusive education, expanded from regional to global relevance

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Mohan Babu University (MBU) is a torchbearer of inclusive education, and has expanded from regional to global relevance, said Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director and Trustee, MBU on Tuesday.

In an interview, Maheshwari spoke about how the university has evolved, its partnership with Pennsylvania State University, consistent placement records as well as upcoming initiatives and expansion plans.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: What does Mohan Babu University stand for today, and how has its vision evolved over the years?

Maheshwari: Mohan Babu University (MBU) represents the transformation of aspiration into achievement. From its roots as Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College (SVEC), founded 33 years ago in the heart of Rayalaseema, MBU has been a torchbearer of inclusive education -- especially for first-generation learners and girl students.

But our story isn't just about access; it’s about excellence. Evolving into a state-private university in 2022, MBU has grown into a vibrant academic ecosystem where innovation meets impact. Our vision has expanded from regional empowerment to global relevance.

We now align our offerings with India’s digital-first, industry-driven growth story while nurturing empathy, creativity, and leadership. We're not just creating graduates; we're cultivating changemakers.

IANS: What specific strategies does MBU use to ensure students are job-ready for today's competitive landscape?

Maheshwari: We believe that employability is not an afterthought -- it's embedded into the DNA of our pedagogy. MBU follows a three-tiered approach: curriculum, capability, and commitment.

· Curriculum: Our FFCS (fully flexible credit system) empowers students to personalise learning through industry-focused electives. We embed trending technologies like AI, data science, and blockchain, backed by certifications from AWS, Google, and NASSCOM.

· Capability: Programmes like A2I (Academy to Industry) and Top Gun bridge the gap between theory and real-world application. Students engage in hands-on capstones, research labs, and internships with corporate partners. Platforms like our AICTE IDEA lab and V-Hub build entrepreneurial grit.

· Commitment: We train students in soft skills and English proficiency through TEP (Training for English Proficiency). Meanwhile, CEPPR (Continuous Evaluation Programme for Placement Readiness) ensures we identify and eliminate learning gaps early by removing subjectivity in assessment and tailoring remedial action.

The result? Confident, skilled, and industry-ready professionals who understand the demands of the 21st-century workplace.

IANS: The partnership with the Penn State University is a big step. What unique opportunities has this collaboration opened up for students and faculty?

Maheshwari: This is more than a partnership -- it’s a passport to the world. The 2+2 undergraduate model and 1+1/4+1 postgraduate formats enable our students to gain international exposure, cross-cultural learning, and global degrees from a top-tier US university.

Our faculty are also part of this journey -- engaging in joint research, publications, and applying for international grants. We're exploring Fulbright scholar exchanges, collaborative MOOCs, and even shared innovation challenges. This partnership fosters not just academic excellence but global citizenship -- an essential trait for the workforce of 2030.

IANS: What are some signature initiatives or platforms at MBU that encourage entrepreneurship and student-led innovation?

Maheshwari: At MBU, we believe change starts with an idea, evolves through thought, is driven by feelings, is built into a plan, cemented by habits, reinforced by commitment, and finally, becomes a lifestyle.

This belief is institutionalised through:

· V-Hub Incubation Center: A launchpad for startups offering mentorship, seed funding access, and prototyping labs.

· AICTE IDEA Lab: Encouraging disruptive thinking through hands-on engineering and design projects.

· Innovation Fellowships: Rewarding student projects solving real-world problems.

· Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: We connect students with venture capitalists, domain experts, and successful alumni founders.

From hackathons to business model pitches, our ecosystem is designed to empower students to become not just job-seekers -- but job creators.

IANS: With 90 per cent placements and offers up to Rs 60 LPA from Google for three years in a row, what’s the secret behind MBU’s consistent placement success?

Maheshwari: We don’t chase placements -- we prepare for them. Our consistent track record stems from a capability vs. opportunity alignment strategy.

· CEPPR ensures continuous feedback loops to enhance employability.

· Top Gun Programme grooms high-potential students for elite roles, combining deep technical drills with personal coaching.

· A2I (Academy to Industry) focuses on embedding real-world skills early -- across programming (Python, Java), project management, and client communication.

· TEP (Training for English Proficiency) ensures our students speak the language of global business confidently.

· A strong Career Development team nurtures 200+ recruiter relationships across sectors.

When opportunity meets preparation, outcomes like Rs 60 LPA from Google cease to be exceptions -- they become expectations.

IANS: What’s next for MBU? Are there any upcoming initiatives or expansions you’re particularly excited about?

Maheshwari: We’re building the University of the Future -- and that requires bold, visionary steps.

· MBU Online: A full-fledged online university to take quality education to the remotest corners of India and across borders.

· Technical Knowledge Processing Outsourcing (KPO) Center: A live-industry lab where students work on real client projects during their academic tenure.

· Global Campus Expansion: We are actively exploring the launch of an overseas campus.

· AI Research Hubs: With AI redefining industries, we’re launching advanced research clusters in generative AI, ethical AI, and human-AI collaboration.

We’re also aligning with the World Economic Forum’s 2030 Skills Outlook, prioritising complex problem-solving, emotional intelligence, cognitive flexibility, and systems thinking in our curriculum.

Our goal is simple: make MBU a global benchmark for academic innovation and social impact.

