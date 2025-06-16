Mayors play significant role in development, progress of cities: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, June 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that mayors, the first citizens, play a significant role in ensuring the development and progress of the cities.

He emphasised that mayors implement government policies and schemes on the ground, understand the aspirations of residents, and work to resolve their issues. “In the vision of local self-governance, mayors are akin to the backbone,” said CM Saini while addressing the 115th meeting of the All India Mayor's Executive Council held in Panchkula near here.

The Chief Minister said in Haryana, the mayors are directly elected by the people and possess executive powers. “This system creates a strong bridge between citizens and their representatives, making the decision-making process more accountable and effective,” he said.

CM Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the nation progresses towards the goal of a “developed India,” the role of cities has become increasingly crucial. “Cities are not just places of residence, they are engines of economic growth, centres of innovation, and confluences of cultural exchange,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Haryana “views urbanisation not as a challenge but as an opportunity. The state's vision is to make cities a blend of ease of living and ease of doing business”. He stressed that urban development must not be limited to infrastructure like buildings and roads but must also focus on making cities vibrant, sensitive, and self-reliant.

He said that by 2047, nearly 900 million people in India are expected to live in cities. “This is not just a number but a vast opportunity for new infrastructure, new lifestyles and new possibilities,” said CM Saini. He emphasised the need for this transition to be aligned with planned urbanisation, digital integration, and environmental sustainability. The Chief Minister informed that in Haryana, the budget allocated to Urban Local Bodies has increased from Rs 1,693 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,666 crore in 2025-26.

Four metropolitan development authorities have been established, and cities like Faridabad and Karnal are being developed as ‘Smart Cities’. Under this initiative, 45 projects of Rs 930 crore are underway in Faridabad, while 122 projects with an outlay of Rs 927 crore are ongoing in Karnal. Besides, 2,417 unauthorised colonies have been regularised, and development works of Rs 1,000 crore are being carried out in newly authorised colonies, added CM Saini.

