International Day of Yoga: Tribal Minister Jual Oram chairs meeting to assess ministry’s preparedness

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) A few days ahead of global yoga day, Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram on Monday emphasised on the need for inclusive and community-led celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting which was attended by the Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry to assess its preparedness for the observance of the 11th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga in New Delhi.

The Yoga Day celebrations are being organised as a key component of the ongoing nationwide awareness and benefit saturation campaign, Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan.

"The minister stated that this time the celebration in tribal areas would highlight the unique convergence of indigenous wellness practices with modern yoga" and the minister "encouraged active participation by tribal communities through yoga demonstrations, wellness sessions, and awareness programmes at the grassroots level", the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Underlining the importance of Yoga, the Union Minister said that it is not just an exercise but a path to harmony between body, mind, and spirit.

He said that tribal communities, with their deep-rooted connection to nature and traditional healing practices, embody this harmony, adding that, "we must ensure that this year’s Yoga Day becomes a celebration of both modern and indigenous wellness systems."

As part of the celebrations, approximately 1.4 lakh students from 477 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) and more than 10 lakh tribal citizens are expected to participate in the forthcoming yoga sessions and related activities during the 11th Anniversary of the International Day of Yoga.

"The Minister has also called for effective convergence with the Ministries of AYUSH, State Tribal Welfare Departments, Tribal Research Institutes, EMRSs, Ashram Schools, Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India, National ST Finance and Development Corporation, and other stakeholders to ensure successful Yoga Day celebrations", the statement said.

The Minister also stressed upon "the importance of leveraging digital platforms, community radio, and local tribal languages to ensure last-mile communication and mass mobilisation for the event."

These efforts reflect the Ministry’s continued commitment to promoting holistic health, cultural pride, and community empowerment in tribal regions through the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan-an IEC campaign of the Ministry being held from June 15-30.

