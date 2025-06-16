Delhi BJP chief detained during protest against vandalism at Tagore's ancestral house in B'desh

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party MPs from the city were detained on Monday during a march towards the Bangladesh High Commission to protest vandalism at the ancestral home of Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna Rabindranath Tagore in that country.

The protesters gathered at the Prime Minister’s Museum at Teen Murti Chowk and marched towards the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri, breaking through two police barricades.

They were stopped by a large contingent of police and taken to the Chanakyapuri Police Station before being released after about 30 minutes with a warning.

Sachdeva said the protest was against the deliberate attack and vandalism at the ancestral home of Tagore, Rabindra Kachharibari, also known as the Rabindra Memorial Museum.

Sachdeva said, “National Anthems written by Tagore are sung in both India and Bangladesh. The deliberate destruction of his ancestral home is not just an attack on a building but on Bengali culture and Hindu heritage.”

The Delhi BJP President said, “Bengali culture is about music, art, and culture. But if anyone tries to insult it, every Indian will raise their voice.”

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, especially the deliberate attempt to destroy Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home, are unacceptable.”

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “Rabindranath Tagore was a man beyond borders. We condemn the interim government of Bangladesh. The lack of action in this matter so far is highly questionable.”

MP Yogender Chandoliya said, “This demonstration in Delhi will give strength to Hindus in Bangladesh. The attack on Tagore’s ancestral home reflects the status of Hindus in Bangladesh today.”

According to Bangladesh media reports, the ancestral house was vandalised by a mob following a confrontation between a visitor and a museum employee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.