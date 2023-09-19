Mayawati demands quota for SC/ST, OBC women

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Tuesday demanded 50 per cent reservation for women , apart from separate quota for women belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories.

“Along with BSP, most of the parties will give their vote in the favour of Women's Reservation Bill. We expect that after the discussion this bill will get passed this time as it was pending for a long.

“I said earlier on behalf of my party in the Parliament that women get 50 per cent reservation instead of the proposed 33 per cent in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, keeping in mind the population of women.

“I hope the Government think about it. Also, a separate quota for the women from OBC, SC and ST sections should be ensured in the reservation for women," Mayawati said.

She said that she hoped that the women’s reservation bill would finally get passed this time.

