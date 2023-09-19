J&K L-G pays homage to martyred soldier

Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid wreath and paid homage to Sepoy Pardeep Singh, martyred during anti-terror operation at Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

“I bow to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of our braveheart. A grateful nation will always remain indebted to his martyrdom. The entire nation stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” the L-G said.

The mortal remains of the martyr Sepoy Pardeep Singh will be sent to his hometown for last rites with full military honour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.