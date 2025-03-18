Massive fire at Udaipur's Bapu Bazaar, family of four rescued

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Four family members were rescued after a massive fire broke out in their showroom in Udaipur's Bapu Bazaar on Tuesday.

Thick black smoke billowing from the showroom was visible for several kilometres, triggering panic in the area.

Several fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to douse the flames and rescue the trapped family who was stuck on the third floor of the building.

Speaking to IANS, DSP Chhagan Purohit confirmed that the fire emanated from the ground floor and soon spread to higher floors in the building.

Showroom owner Nikesh Valwani and his family residing on the third floor of the building were stuck as the fire spread and the exit route was blocked, leaving them trapped.

Surajpol Police Station Officer Bhavesh Gurjar and SI Veeram Singh led the rescue efforts.

Showroom owner Nikesh Valwani, his wife, and their two children were safely rescued through an adjacent building, Singh informed.

Police officials on-site, urged people to maintain a safe distance. Nearby shopkeepers noticed smoke rising from the showroom and immediately alerted the fire brigade. There were three cylinders, watches, batteries and other electronic items inside the showroom.

"A sound of explosion was heard due to a battery burst. Now, the fire has been extinguished," said Babulal Chaudhary Chief Fire Office.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have cleared the crowd from the area and instructed nearby shopkeepers to keep their businesses closed.

Prakash Ahuja, a relative of the showroom owner, described the terrifying moments leading up to the fire.

"My niece, her husband, and their two children were inside the house. Around 9 a.m., they noticed a burning smell when they came downstairs. When they went upstairs to fetch water, the fire spread rapidly, and thick smoke blocked their way out," Ahuja said.

