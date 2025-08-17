Market outlook: Global events, GST reforms, FII trends to drive Dalal Street this week

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian stock market will take cues from a mix of global and domestic triggers when it reopens for trading this week after the Independence Day holiday.

Experts say factors such as the outcome of the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on GST reforms, movements in US markets, and the ongoing buying and selling trends of foreign and domestic investors will play a major role in deciding the direction of Dalal Street.

Last week, the Nifty and Sensex finally broke a six-week losing streak, closing with gains of around 1 per cent.

However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued heavy selling, offloading shares worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore in the cash market.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the fall with strong purchases of about Rs 19,000 crore. Sector-wise, pharma and auto stocks led the recovery while FMCG shares lagged behind.

One of the biggest triggers for the coming week is the understanding reached between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict.

Their meeting in Alaska on Friday did not produce a ceasefire but both leaders signaled progress, which could boost market sentiment globally.

Back home, Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day announcement of GST 2.0 reforms is being seen as a positive sign for investors.

The PM said the government would roll out major rate cuts by Diwali, especially on everyday-use goods, to make the tax regime more business- and consumer-friendly. Analysts believe this could improve market confidence.

Global cues from Wall Street will also have an impact. US markets ended mixed last week, with the Dow closing in the green while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped on weak industrial output data despite stronger retail sales numbers.

In addition, corporate actions such as dividends, rights issues, stock splits and bonus shares lined up for more than 100 companies this week are likely to add stock-specific movements.

Meanwhile, the trend of FIIs and DIIs will remain crucial. Crude oil prices, which cooled off after the Trump-Putin talks, may also provide some relief, said analysts.

