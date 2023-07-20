Market discovered price of Rs 261.85 per share of Jio Financial Services much higher than brokerages estimates

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The market discovered price of Rs 261.85 per share of Jio Financial Services has come much higher than most brokerages' estimates, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

This high price is a reflection of the market's assessment of Jio Financials' potential. The wide reach of JFSL through RIL's other business segments like Reliance Retail has the potential to grow the company at a fast pace for many years to come. The market is discounting this potential, he said.

Centrum Broking said in a note that Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) press release gives a formula for determination of cost of acquisition of equity shares of the company (RIL) and Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL), which will be renamed as Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). The formula states apportion of de-merger cost of acquisition of equity shares of the RIL in the ratio of 4.68 for RSIL and 95.32 for RIL.

Income Tax provisions states that the Cost of Acquisition in case of demerger will be net worth of the Resulting Company (RSIL) divided by the net worth of the Demerged Company (RIL).

"Thus, we use the standalone net worth of RIL of Rs 5 tn and apportionment ratio of 4.68 per cent of RSIL to arrive at net worth of RSIL of Rs 235 bn. The effective date of scheme is July 1, 2023, so this ratio will be calculated on the standalone BS as on June 30, 2023. Since, RIL has not reported its Q1FY24 results yet, we have based our calculation on net worth as on March 31, 2023. The resulting company had a net worth of Rs 279.6 bn as on FY22," Centrum Broking said.

As part of the scheme, RIL will transfer its investment in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL) to JFSL. RIIHL is the ultimate beneficiary of 6.1 per cent RIL shares. Over past few months, investors had questions on whether the 6.1 per cent treasury shares in RIL will be transferred at Book Value or Market Value. The net worth of Rs 235 bn, suggests that the transfer will be at the Book Value.

In the special price discovery session held today, the price of JFSL has been discovered at Rs 262, the note said.

