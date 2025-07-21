Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley share romantic moment in Italy

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley were seen packing up PDA at a hotel balcony in Naples, Italy.

The couple shared a romantic moment. Ackerley wrapped his arms around Robbie, and planted a kiss on her head, as she drank from a glass water bottle, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Barbie’ alum wore a strapless dress she has previously been spotted in: the Elephant Tapestry Mini Dress by Kristin Mallison, which retails for $675.

As per ‘People’, Robbie had her hair down in beachy waves, parted down the middle, while Ackerley also kept things casual and breezy in a simple button-down shirt and shorts. The couple’s Italian balcony sighting comes after they welcomed their first baby, a boy, in November.

Since welcoming their son, Robbie and Ackerley have been spotted out and about a few times, including during a beach appearance. In April, the new parents were spotted spending time on the Gold Coast in Australia with friends. The beach sighting came as Robbie was on break from filming Wuthering Heights on location in the U.K. alongside Jacob Elordi.

In March, Robbie was spotted on the set of the Emerald Fennell-directed adaptation of the classic novel (set to hit theaters in 2026) in an extravagant bridal look, complete with a cinched corset and long, tulle train.

Since welcoming her baby boy, Robbie has been keeping busy with work, and “enjoying motherhood”, a source close to the star previously said.

The source earlier told ‘People’, "Margot has several projects lined up next year. She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby”.

Around the same time, another source said the couple was “settling into being parents”. The insider said, “They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived”.

