Marathi film 'Baipan Bhari Deva' teaser shows a compelling story of womanhood

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Marathi film 'Baipan Bhari Deva' was unveiled on Friday. It presents the story of womanhood, sisterhood and sorority, and shows a glimpse of the relatable story of six sisters essayed by Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mane, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab.

The teaser was released along with director Kedar Shinde's Marathi film 'Maharashtra Shaheer' in theatres. Kedar has also helmed 'Baipan Bhari Deva'.

Talking about the teaser, Shinde said: "I think there would not have been a better time to release the teaser of 'Baipan Bhari Deva'. All my well-wishers who come to see my film 'Maharashtra Shaheer' will be in for a treat when they see the teaser of my next film too. 'Baipan Bhari Deva' is an extremely important film in my opinion not only for women but men too. The film is an ode to all the women from me."

'Baipan Bhari Deva' follows the story of six sisters and their different ambitions as they navigate their complex relationships addressing various aspects of womanhood - traditional notions and breaking stereotypes.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Madhuri Bhosle and Jio Studios, co-produced by Bela Shinde & Ajit Bhure, 'Baipan Bhari Deva' is an entertaining family drama set to arrive in theatres June 30, 2023.

