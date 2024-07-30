Maratha leader Jarange-Patil falls ill, being treated in Jalna

Jalna (Maharashtra), July 30 (IANS) Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil suddenly took ill at his native village Antarwali-Sarati on Tuesday and doctors are treating him, a party official said.

This afternoon, Jarange-Patil complained of uneasiness, dizziness and physical weakness after which a medical team was summoned, even as his anxious supporters gathered there.

A checkup found that his blood pressure had dropped and he was administered saline and other medication to help stabilise his health, and a close watch was kept on his condition, coming barely six days after he called off his hunger strike last week.

The health issue came up soon after he had addressed the media and slammed the MahaYuti government for not adhering to its promises on the Maratha reservations, including implementation of the 'sage-soyare' (bloodline) assurance.

Adopting an aggressive stance, Jarange-Patil again warned that unless the pending quotas problem was resolved, the Maratha community would not only contest all the 288 Assembly seats in the Maharashtra elections in October, but also defeat the candidates of all the other mainstream parties.

Endorsing the stand, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday urged Jarange-Patil to contest all the Assembly seats to ensure justice to the Maratha cause besides the larger movement of all other deprived sections and minorities.

