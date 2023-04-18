Maoist from Jharkhand nabbed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 (IANS) A top Maoist leader from Jharkhand, who was staying in a migrant labour camp at Kozhikode, was nabbed in a joint operation of the Kerala and Jharkhand police on Tuesday.

According to the Kerala police, they got a tip-off from their counterpart in Jharkhand and tracked down Ajay Oja to a migrant labour camp at Kozhikode.

This morning, a team of police officials from both the states took into custody Oja, who is understood to be a top Maoist leader at Jharkhand and has been in jail also in the past.

Incidentally, the criminal is understood to have stayed at the Kozhikode labour camp for over a month now.

