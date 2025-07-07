Mansi Bagla says songs speak more than the dialogues

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Mansi Bagla, who has written and produced the upcoming film ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, feels that songs convey more emotions compared to the dialogues.

The film stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead. The appeal of the film is enhanced by the film’s heartwarming and heartbreak songs, including the film’s title track, ‘Nazara’ and the recently released song ‘Alvida’. All three songs are emotionally charged and are crafted with the sole intention of connecting with the audience.

Talking about the music of the film, Mansi said, “Music is the core element in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. All songs that have been released so far reflect the intensity of love, longing, heartache, and the emotional rollercoaster that the characters go through. I am a firm believer that the songs speak more than the dialogues, as I have a good ear for music. It took me a year to create the music with a lot of patience”.

She added, “‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is a love story that feels like a hug, so it was important to get the music right. For me, music was never an afterthought; I have always considered it to be an emotional anchor for this film. After carefully placing each song at its right place, I only hope to take the viewers deep into the characters’ emotional arcs. I personally love music in my life and express myself through music at certain times”.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

