Manolo Marquez announces 26 probables for Intercontinental Cup preparatory camp

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The newly-appointed Head Coach of the Indian National Team, Manolo Marquez has announced a list of 26 probables for India’s preparatory camp for the three-nation Intercontinental Cup, his first assignment in charge, to be held in Hyderabad during the FIFA Window from September 3 to September 9.

“We are very excited about our first preparatory camp and I know it will be the same for the players. We face two different teams and the rankings are not very important. We need to work all together in the same direction to find the correct group of players and their predisposition will be very good, something I am completely sure about. I know all of us are in pre-season with nice challenges in front of us. Is a big honour to wear the jersey of the National Team and we need to show it to all our fans,” said Manolo to aiff.com

Syria, placed 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings and Mauritius, who stand at 179, are the other two teams in the competition. India are currently ranked 124th. The preparatory camp will start in Hyderabad on August 31.

This will be India’s first game since their infamous defeat against Qatar in June which saw the team be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and subsequently followed was the removal of former national team coach, Igor Stimac.

26-man probable list:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

