Manoj Muntashir Shukla and ‘Skyforce’ controversy: Makers give lyricist his due credit for song

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming movie ‘Skyforce’ have rectified their mistake, and have now included lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla’s name in the credits of the song ‘Maaye’ from the film.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to their social media handles and shared the song with credit to Manoj, they even mentioned him in the caption for the asset.

Earlier, Manoj issued a strict warning to the makers of the film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, as they skipped giving him credits for writing the song.

Manoj took to X, formerly Twitter, and penned an angry note against Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and Saregama Global. He also mentioned that if it is not corrected he will disown the song and will seek legal help.

He wrote: “Please note @jiostudios , @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal , This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writers' names from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers”.

He added, “If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame”.

Manoj is a controversial figure in the world of writing. Earlier, his drew the ire of audience over the writing of the Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ which was universally panned. He went on to tender an apology as he accepted his mistake of infusing certain mistakes in the film’s writing.

Prior to that, Manoj had stirred a pot when his song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari’ failed to get the award for Best Lyrics and lost to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘Gully Boy’ at an award function.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.