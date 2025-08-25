Manoj on ‘Inspector Zende’: Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) As the makers of “Inspector Zende” unveiled its trailer on Monday, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about playing the titular character and said that playing the character let him “dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining.”

Inspired by a true story, Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

Talking about his experience, Manoj said: “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.”

He added: “Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

The story brings to life the pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive “Swimsuit Killer,” Carl Bhojraj not once, but twice. The freshly dropped trailer teases a quirky, nostalgia-filled and relentless chase. The trailer showcases Manoj, who leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj.

The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl’s dramatic capture.

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added: “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved.”

“The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix.”

Inspector Zende will stream from September 5 on Netflix.

