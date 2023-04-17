Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) TV actor Manmohan Tiwari, who has been part of shows such as 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Hum Hain Na', 'Arakshan', 'Honge Juda Na Hum', 'Anamika', 'Pavitra Bandhan', 'Police Factory', and 'Jana Na Dil Se Door', and many more, has been roped in to play the character of Viren, the cunning and manipulative brother of Chandra (played by Arti Singh) in 'Shravani'.

Talking about his character, he expressed: "I feel like destiny led me to this role, and it's an incredible opportunity to play such a multifaceted and demanding character. I didn't actively pursue this role; it simply found me. Every single day, I'm putting all my energy and emotions into bringing this character to life, with the goal of captivating and touching the audience."

The actor, who was also seen in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Savdhan India', 'Crime Alert, and Crime Patrol', further said that he just hopes that the audience connects with his character and he does justice to it by playing with perfection.

He added: "My ultimate wish is for the audience to sense the authenticity and depth I'm aiming for and for this character to resonate with them on a profound level. It's been an arduous journey of hard work and dedication, but I'm excited for the audience to witness the final result."

'Shravani' will air on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.