Manisha Koirala reveals how a ‘sip tea’ gave her flashback of memories

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has talked about how a sip of her tea brought back memories and said that it was a tradition passed down from generations.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her perfectly brewed leaf tea and captioned: “My mom Sushma Koirala reminded me of how my grandfather (BP Ba) cherished his daily cup of good leaf tea. He'd sourced the finest blends from around the world - Orange Pekoe, Earl Grey, oolong and more.”

The actress then talked about what struck her. She said it was his attention to details.

“The perfect water temperature for the ideal brew. Just the right amount of milk and sugar.

The precise number of stirs (no more, no less!). His friends n family members would often join him, sharing stories over steaming cups. Those moments, filled with warmth and laughter, are etched in my memory.”

“As I sip my tea today, memories flood back, the warmth,comfort n connection.. it’s more than just a drink…it was a tradition passed down from generations..Does anyone else have a loved one with a special tea ritual? Share your stories!”

On November 13, Manisha Koirala revealed that she finally overcame her fear of riding a cycle in a public place.

She wrote, “Overcome fear and finding joy. I finally conquered my fear of cycling in traffic today! After 2 years off the saddle, I was nervous, but a good friend Sarosh Pradhan nudged me and kept insisting I need to overcome fear. I'm very lucky to have good friends around me to guide me when I slide a bit. I'm hugely grateful !!!And to my own determination which pushed me to take the leap”.

The actress also spoke about her learning curve, and shared that fears are smaller than what they seem to be. She also advised not to hold onto expectations too tightly.

She further mentioned, “What I learned: Face your fears, they're often smaller than they seem. Balance and focus are key to navigating life's twists and turns. Hold on lightly, don't cling too tightly to expectations. Small steps lead to big victories. Mindfulness keeps you present and grounded. Joy can be found in discomfort and growth”.

“Cycling taught me valuable life lessons today: Self-trust Growth mindset Mind-body connection Above all be surrounded with great people or person. I'm grateful for this experience and excited to apply these lessons to other areas of my life! Who else has overcome fears or procrastination to discover something amazing? Share your stories (sic)”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.