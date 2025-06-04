Manish Malhotra designs a breathtaking, handwoven ensemble for Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's special day

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan turned a Manish Malhotra bride as she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal on Wednesday.

Hina looked absolutely radiant on her big day in an opal green handloom saree with a blush pink border. She completed her ensemble with a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem, and some regal jewelry.

Adding a personal touch to her bridal look, the saree included her and her husband’s names in embroidery.

Congratulating the happy couple, the designer penned on social media, "Congratulations @realhinakhan and @rockyj1 Ethereal in handwoven , hand Embrodiered @manishmalhotraworld heirloom."

Thanking Manish for making her day even more special, Hina commented, "You understood our simple love story and with your Vision made everything exquisitely beautiful, and better while keeping it minimalistic", along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, Hina announced her wedding with Rocky through a special post. The pictures showed the newlyweds embracing one another, along with a few close-up shots of the wedding Mehendi. The post further included a picture of Hina and Rocky signing their marriage document.

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM," the caption read.

For the unversed, Hina and Rocky first met on the set of the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where Hina was the lead, while Rocky was the supervising producer.

Hina first introduced Rocky as her 'Best Friend' in a social media post.

After that, Rocky made special appearances in Hina's reality shows "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 11".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.