Manish Chaudhary talks about surviving in the industry, alternate platforms & more

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Manish Chaudhary believes that OTT was always supposed to be a crucial player in the entertainment landscape.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Manish shared his thoughts on the different platforms that have emerged beyond television and theater.

The 'Rocket Singh' actor told IANS that OTT got a real boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it also led to an overflow of content.

Manish said, "OTT was always going to be an important player in the entertainment landscape in India. It got ignited in a real way during the COVID lockdown. The downside of that burst was an excess of content, most of which was rejected by the audience. We are at present in a time of caution and pulling back, both in OTT and cinema. The audiences want us to do better. I hope we can dig deep, work hard, and live up to their very real expectations. We have done it before as an industry, and we can do it again."

When asked how difficult it is to survive in the industry without a Godfather, Manish shared, "The industry can be a very difficult place to traverse through and then, can be very welcoming at the same time. Really, the important thing to focus on is what you can bring to the table. I have always focused on what I can do as an actor. Having faith in your abilities is more important than having a Godfather."

Talking about what makes him say yes to a project, the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor revealed, "How much of a part does the character play in driving the story forward?! That is the most important and more often than not the only criterion for me."

Disclosing the one project from the recent times that he wished he was a part of, Manish divulged, "I would have enjoyed being in ‘Kill’. Nikhil Bhatt excelled in the writing and direction of the film. The way he was able to weave in the action and the emotion is something that hasn’t been seen in Hindi Cinema in a while."

Up next, Manish is going to be a part of Gowtam Tinnanuri's "Kingdom", starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aryan Khan's directorial debut "Bastards of Bollywood", Vivek Soni's OTT film "Aap Jaisa Koi", and Arnab Chatterjee's "Murder-baad".

