Manipur's medical college to resume services from June 16 after 2-week flood disruption

Imphal, June 14 (IANS) After two weeks of closure due to floods and heavy rains, the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) would resume both healthcare and academic activities from June 16, officials said on Saturday.

JNIMS Director Prof L. Usharani Devi said that the healthcare services at the medical college and hospital, including emergency operations, would resume from Monday (June 16) following a closure caused by severe flooding which affected the entire campus from June 2.

“Efforts are underway to ensure full restoration of services, and routine surgeries are expected to resume as soon as possible,” she said. The director said that in addition to healthcare services, regular academic classes for undergraduate (MBBS and BDS) students and postgraduate (PG) trainees are also scheduled to recommence on June 16.

The institute expressed gratitude to its staff, students, and all stakeholders who supported the restoration process during this difficult phase.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality healthcare and medical education to the people of Manipur, Devi said.

Army and Assam Rifles rescued 750 people, including patients from JNIMS medical college and hospital. The northeastern states witnessed severe floods triggered by heavy rains last month and earlier this month, affecting over 1.66 lakh people and killing at least five people.

After the monsoon rain started from May 29, the flood and heavy rain damaged 35,429 houses and 115.59 hectares of crop land across the state’s 706 villages, mostly in Imphal valley’s two districts – Imphal West and Imphal East. More than 75 domestic animals also died in the flood, while 169 landslides were reported from different districts during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 3, the overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation in the valley region, the disaster management official said. The district administrations, along with volunteers, rescued 4,097 people and provided shelter in 82 relief camps.

National and state disaster response forces, the State Fire Service Department, the Red Cross, and the State Water Resources Department had provided all kinds of help besides rescue to the marooned people.

A Defence spokesperson said that since May 31, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troopers, as part of their ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’, evacuated nearly 2,500 civilians to safety. The relief operations were conducted across multiple flood-affected localities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, providing critical assistance to the flood-affected population.

