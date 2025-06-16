Manipur reports seven new Covid cases, state tally rises to 20

Imphal, June 16 (IANS) Manipur reported seven more fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the cumulative total count in the state to 20, health officials said.

According to state health officials, of the total positive cases of 20 on Monday, 14 cases were reported in Imphal West district, three in Imphal East district and one each in Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. All five districts fall in the Imphal valley region.

On June 9, a 23-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur, the first such case in the northeastern state in the current wave of the Coronavirus infection.

Manipur Health Services Director Dr Chambo Gonmei said that the woman hails from Bishnupur district and had developed Covid-like symptoms. Her samples were tested at a private clinic in Imphal on June 5, and the results came on June 9, Gonmei said. He appealed to people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a Covid-19 review meeting on Monday at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other concerned authorities. The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state’s preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the IDSP–IHIP portal. Challenges related to testing capacity, medical supplies and hospital readiness were also discussed.

The Governor advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in Covid-19 cases, the officials said.

