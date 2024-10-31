Manipur Police rescue minor girl, held accused

Imphal, Oct 31 (IANS) Manipur Police with the help of Mumbai Police on Thursday rescued a missing minor girl from the Jasai areas of Navi Mumbai, under the Uran Police Station Jurisdiction, officials said.

An official in Imphal said that the Manipur Police also arrested the accused, identified as Laishram Sanathoi Singh (aka Abdul Mannaf Choudhury) (25), a resident of Assam’s Jirighat Bagicha Part-1.

The official said that the detainee kidnapped the minor girl earlier from Manipur and took her to Mumbai.

“In a swift and coordinated operation, a team of Manipur Police led by SDPO Yairipok Gaurav Dogra with the assistance of the Mumbai Police, successfully rescued a missing minor girl from Jasai areas of Navi Mumbai, under the Uran Police Station Jurisdiction,” the official said.

The Manipur Police team (from Thoubal District) also comprises women police personnel of the Women Police Station.

After transit remand is obtained from the concerned Magistrate and other authorities’ permission is obtained for transporting the arrested accused, the police team will return to Manipur soon for further necessary legal procedures.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, the combined security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Panjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge under Churachandpur district.

Police officials said that during the search operation, the arms and ammunition recovered, including four Rockets, each 7 to 8 feet in length, two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set, and some grenades.

Search operations and area domination by the combined security forces including the Army, Assam Rifles and various Central Armed Police Forces are being conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

To ensure free, safe and uninterrupted movement of goods-laden trucks and various other vehicles carrying essential items along the two vital National Highways -- NH-37 and NH-2 -- adequate security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.