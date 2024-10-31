ISL 2024-25: Jordan Gil scores twice but Chennaiyin suffer defeat against Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Wilmar Jordan Gil scored twice but Chennaiyin FC’s unbeaten away streak in the Indian Super League 2024-25 came to an end with a gritty 3-2 defeat against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Thursday.

Jordan Gil gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 30th minute, but two quick goals from Luka Majcen (46’, 48’) after the break turned the game around for Punjab. Asmir Suljic added a third later on (70’) before Jordan Gil pulled one back in stoppage time for CFC (90+9’).

Laldinliana Renthlei returned to the starting line-up, having served his one-game suspension, in the only change from the previous match. The full-back found himself in the thick of the action throughout the first half, with his timely close-range blocks preventing Punjab FC a clear shot at goal.

Following a cagey start, the game burst into life in the 29th minute. A firm hand from Samik Mitra turned a threatening cross from the right away from the CFC goal before outstanding positioning from Dinliana thwarted the follow-up shot.

Having repelled the onslaught, the Marina Machans broke away quickly, feeding the ball into Lukas Brambilla, who exploited the gap in the Punjab FC backline with a spectacular through pass for Jordan Gil. With time and space, the forward ruthlessly finished against his former club for his fourth goal in three games.

Six minutes before half-time, Chennaiyin thought they had the second goal when Farukh Choudhary turned in a Ryan Edwards header from a set-piece, only for the referee to rule the goal out for a deemed foul. A minute after the break, Punjab found their way back into the match through Majcen, before taking the lead seconds later.

Chasing the match, Chennaiyin attempted to take the game to Punjab, but the home side broke through on the counter to score a third in the 70th minute. A late spillage in the Punjab FC box allowed Jordan Gil to score his second of the match–and fifth of the season–with the last kick of the game.

Coyle and Co. will now look to turn things around quickly with a trip to Jamshedpur FC coming up on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.