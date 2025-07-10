Manipur Guv highlights state’s sports legacy, stresses youth engagement in Durand Cup

Imphal, July 10 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday highlighted the state’s legacy as a powerhouse of sports and emphasised the importance of youth engagement through such tournaments.

The Governor, while addressing the trophy showcase Ceremony of the 134th Edition Durand Cup 2025 held at City Convention Centre in Imphal, commended the Indian Army's consistent role in promoting sports and national integration.

He expressed confidence that the Durand Cup would inspire a new generation of young athletes in the region. Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, further stated that hosting this tournament in Imphal once again is a testament to the state’s deep passion for football and the collective efforts of both the civil and military establishments.

The Indian Army has consistently been a pillar of strength in promoting sports and youth engagement, he said.

The enthusiastic participation of the people of Manipur in such initiatives reflects the deep mutual respect and the strong emotional bond between the Armed Forces and our society, the Governor added.

During the ceremony, the trophies – Durand Cup, President’s Cup and Simla Trophy were showcased. The trophies, after touring different locations in Manipur, including Sendra, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur University, Kangla and Chingmeirong War Cemetery, reached the City Convention Centre, where the Governor, along with senior civil and military officers, received the trophies.

Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee, Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra said, “For over 137 years, the Durand Cup has witnessed the evolution of Indian football, producing legends, uniting communities, and igniting passions across generations.”

In recent years, under the stewardship of Eastern Command, the Durand Cup has experienced remarkable growth in stature, reach and quality, he said.

“Our efforts, in close partnership with stakeholders across the country, have ensured that the tournament retains its heritage while embracing modern professionalism.”

Lt. General Malhotra invited the people of Imphal, football enthusiasts, and the vibrant youth of Manipur to come forward, be part of history, and experience world-class football at their doorstep.

During the ceremony, Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, state’s Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, GOC, 3-Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar; GOC 57 Mtn Div, Maj Gen S S Kartikeya; Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), Maj Gen Ravroop Singh also joined the trophy showcase ceremony.

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President’s Cup, which the winners keep permanently, were unveiled during the occasion.

The tournament will be held from July 23 to August 23 across five cities in India – Imphal, Shillong, Kokrajhar, Kolkata and Jamshedpur. Six group stage matches would be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, beginning from July 30 to August 12.

Olympians Kshetrimayum Thoiba Singh and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, other eminent sports personalities, coaches, NCC Cadets, and celebrities also attended the ceremony.

