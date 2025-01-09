Manipur CM raises concern about the lack of records, documentation on state's history

Imphal, Jan 9 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday raised concern about lack of records and documentation on the state's history, which could be of the utmost benefit in preserving the culture and traditions of the state and in imbibing the youth with the knowledge of history.

While speaking at the film screening of ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ (Seven Years' Devastation) at the Kangla hall, the Chief Minister expressed the need to imbibe the sense of nationalism to youths and to remind them on how the forefathers of Manipur fought hard to regain the freedom and sovereignty of the state, “which we are living today”.

The film screening programme was organised by Manipur State Archaeology under the department of Art and Culture. Singh recalled that the decision to come up with the film was taken in 2022, considering the need to produce films on significant historical events of Manipur and to make the public aware of the valuable history of Manipur.

He added that the short film ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ would be telecast in History Channel, as it was made as a short duration film of 22 minutes only, making it eligible for telecasting in the Channel.

A full-length film on ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ would also be produced, which could be screened at various cinema halls in the state, the Chief Minister said adding that he also encouraged the Director of the film, Romi Meitei to make a short film on Anglo-Manipuri War 1891 too, stating that the state government would allocate the budget required for the film.

The Chief Minister spoke of the then Maharaj Kulachandra's courage and love for the motherland and his refusal to apologise to the then Queen of England, in return for his release from the Cellular jail.

He appreciated Director Romi Meitei, subject experts and other associated team members for their concerted effort in producing the film. He stressed the need for all to support one another in making a stronger and developed Manipur, stating that the state was one of the few princely states that had fought battles with the British.

Singh said that a general knowledge book titled ‘Know Your Manipur’, containing detailed knowledge on Manipur would be brought out this year on the Statehood Day on January 21.

“It is our bounden duty to know our roots and legacy of our ancestors, only then we can preserve and protect our culture, tradition, and land,” he added.

Further, he announced that a historical feature film will be produced soon and will be screened in cinema theatres for the public audience. The Chief Minister further maintained that a new museum equipped with modern technology will be developed at Samadhi of Maharaj Gambhir Singh with an estimated project cost of around Rs 40 crore.

He appreciated the Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi for such initiative. Director of the film, Romi Meitei appreciated the Chief Minister for coming up with the idea to bring out such a kind of film and asking him to make the same.

