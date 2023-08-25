Manipur CM in Delhi, meets Shah

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed the situation in the state, where ethnic clashes broke out in May. The meeting took place on Thursday night. During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister of the current situation and also discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the strife-torn state, sources said.

Singh also apprised Shah of the various initiatives taken by the government for rehabilitation of the displaced people, added sources.

"Law and order situation is improving in the state. I have come here to take advice from the Home Minister," Singh told reporters before the meeting. Singh along with a few of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs reached the national capital on Thursday, officials said.

Sources also informed that Shah is likely to hold a meeting very soon with civil society organisations from the state.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Opposition Congress has been blaming the BJP government for the current situation and demanded the dismissal of Biren Singh.

