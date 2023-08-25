Tantra Will Be A Good Comeback To Saloni

Saloni forayed into films with the movie Dhana 51, but, she got a wide recognition with 'Maryada Ramanna' and 'Bodyguard. She was last featured in Race Gurram, taken a break from the Movies. She is all set to make a grand comeback with Tantra movie. She will be playing a key role in the film. Ananya Nagalla who rose to fame with Vakeel Saab is also playing a key role in Tantara.

While addressing the media producer stated that 'Tantara is horror flick, we are going to tell the secrets of Tantra science through the film. The output of the film is really good, it is going to perfect comeback for Saloni".

The film is directed by Srinivas Gopishetty (Promo Director Wall Disney Mumbai) and jointly produced by Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya under the banner First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory