Manipur civil society groups hold demonstration in Delhi, seek PM’s intervention to restore peace

New Delhi/Imphal, Dec 23 (IANS) A few civil society groups from Manipur on Monday held demonstrations in New Delhi on Monday, seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy in the ethnic conflict-ridden state.

The demonstrators claimed that the Central government’s silence and inaction led to Manipur exacerbating the situation in the state and turning the ethnic crisis more complex.

Under the banner of "Peace and Mutual Coexistence", demonstrators urged the Prime Minister to address the ethnic divisions and initiate a peace process at the earliest.

"For 19 months, Manipur has been burning, and the silence of the Central government made the situation worse and the suffering of the people of the state continued. The ethnic crisis claimed the lives of around 260 people and displaced over 60,000 people, disrupted lives, and eroded trust among communities," a protestor said.

He claimed that the livelihood of people and all sectors, including education, administration, health and other basic services and overall governance, have collapsed in Manipur.

The protesters emphasised the need for the immediate resettlement of displaced people and resumed talks to rebuild peace and harmony. They also highlighted the geopolitical importance of Manipur, urging the Central government to protect the territorial and ethnic integrity of the state.

The demonstrators appealed to the Prime Minister to visit Manipur personally, engage with affected communities, and demonstrate leadership by initiating a roadmap for lasting peace and unity. Their plea underscored the urgency of decisive action to heal the wounds of a fractured state.

On December 9 and 10, the Congress-led INDIA Bloc parties from Manipur and ten Kuki-Zo tribal MLAs separately held demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, urging the Prime Minister to visit the violence-hit-state and resolve the 19-month-long ethnic hostilities at the earliest.

Reiterating their demands for a separate administration or Union Territory (UT) for tribals in Manipur, the tribal MLAs sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to stop violence in the northeastern state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.