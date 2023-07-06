Manhunt launched for miscreant who made hoax bomb call in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) A manhunt has been launched for the miscreant who made a hoax bomb call to a mosque in communally-sensitive Shivajinagar locality in the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident had created panic and tension among the locals and police.

Following the incident late on Wednesday night, a search operation was carried out.

Notably, the miscreant had called the National Police helpline 112 and claimed that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque of Shivajinagar.

Immediately, the officials of fire force and emergency services, police department, bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot and a search operation was conducted.

Preliminary inquiries have indicated that the call was made from outside Bengaluru to create panic and tension.

Shivajinagar police have lodged a case and are investigating it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.