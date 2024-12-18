Manasi Parekh takes on challenging role in ‘Shubhchintak,’ a first for Gujarati Cinema

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Manasi Parekh is set to push the boundaries of Gujarati cinema with her daring role in Shubhchintak, a dark comedy that marks a first for the industry.

Parekh embraces a challenging character in a genre that has rarely been explored in Gujarati films. Speaking about the film, the National Award-winning actress stated, “Shubhchintak is a genre that hasn’t ever been done before in Gujarati cinema. It’s a dark comedy thriller that is extremely pacy and edgy. It will keep you hooked to your seat till the end. My character in the film is a girl who undergoes a massive transformation to achieve what she wants.”

Manasi added, “I love challenging myself. From playing a simple housewife in a village in Kutch Express to a smart maths professor in Dear Father, a ghost in Jhamkudi to this role, every film I do is different, and that’s the most exciting part of my job.”

Manasi Parekh is best known for her performance in film Kutch Express for which she won the national award this year. She also delivered a solid performance in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” with Vicky Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Parekh has had a standout year, with her film “Jhamkudi” becoming the highest-grossing Gujarati film, while its music went viral. Alongside Viraj Ghelani, Manasi struck the perfect balance in entertaining audiences with this horror-comedy, a genre that has seen great success this year, thanks to films like “Stree 2” and “Munjya.”

She will next be seen in the forthcoming Gujarati Film “Shubhchintak” opposite Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi. The movie also stars Viraf Patel, Ekta Kansara, Deep Vaidya, and veteran actor Mehul Buch.

Manasi also appeared earlier this month at the IFFI in Goa for her film “Jab Khuli Kitaab” which has a stellar star cast including Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, Supriya Pathak, etc

