Man who shot at BJP youth leader arrested from Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4 (IANS) A man, who shot at and wounded BJP Yuva Morcha Jammu district president Kanav Sharma, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

"The assailant, who fired two bullets at Kanav Sharma from his licensed pistol identified as Ravinder Singh, a Power Development Department (PDD) lineman, was arrested," the police said.

Sharma was attacked by Singh in the area of Bakshi Nagar police station on Friday apparently after a scuffle over a parking slot.

The pistol used in the attack has also been recovered.

Police said Sharma was parking his vehicle on a street outside the PDD lineman's room, which was objected to leading to an altercation.

"During the arguments, a scuffle broke out between the two. Singh took out his licenced pistol and fired two rounds at Kanav Sharma," the police said.

After the incident, Singh ran away from the crime scene.

Sharma was immediately shifted to Sarwal Hospital where he was provided first aid and later to Government Medical College (GMC) for further treatment.

After getting information, Jammu Police swung into action and immediately called Forensic Science Laboratory teams to the crime scene," the police said.

Jammu Police, using technical as well as human intelligence, nabbed Singh and seized the weapon used in the commission of crime. Singh is a government employee posted at Parade, Jammu and was performing his duties at New Plot.

Bakshi Nagar Police Station has registered case FIR No. 01/2025 under section 109 of BNS and an investigation is going on.

Kanav Sharma is an advocate and son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.