Man United confirm ACL injury for defender Martinez

Manchester, Feb 6 (IANS) Manchester United on Thursday confirmed that Lisandro Martinez had sustained a cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Argentina international was stretchered off in the 76th minute after attempting a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr.

United officially confirmed the extent of Martínez’s injury in a statement released on Thursday, revealing that the defender will not play again this season and could be sidelined for more than six months.

"Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martínez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday's game against Crystal Palace," the statement read.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation. Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martínez strength for a successful recovery, and we will be supporting him every step of the way," it added.

The 27-year-old Argentine has endured a frustrating time with injuries over the past two seasons. Last year, knee ligament damage kept him sidelined for an extended period, disrupting his momentum after an impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

His absence is a major setback for manager Erik ten Hag, who has struggled with defensive injuries throughout the season. With Martinez now out, United will be forced to rely on Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof to cover the gap in the heart of the defense.

United are 13th in the Premier League after the defeat by Palace, which was the club's seventh loss in 13 home games this season.

