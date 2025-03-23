Man-son duo, two others held in Punjab; 4 kg heroin seized (Lead)

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) Amid the ongoing war against drugs, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) in Amritsar has busted a narco-terror module operating in the state with the arrest of four people and recovered four kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh and his son Navjot Singh, both residents of Amritsar; Aniket and Gurpreet Singh.

Police teams have also impounded their black-coloured three-wheeler auto and a motorcycle, which were being used by the accused for transporting drug consignments.

DGP Yadav said the Counter Intelligence has received a tip-off that some individuals, who are in direct contact with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers, are involved in drug smuggling and recently retrieved a drug consignment from the Attari area to further supply to the local peddlers.

Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a raid near the Government Hospital in Naraingarh in Amritsar, arrested four accused and recovered 4 kg heroin from their possession, he said.

The DGP said preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang is managed by an abroad-based individual identified as Bhullar.

The probe also revealed that accused Sukhwinder and his son Navjot Singh had received 4 kg heroin consignment from a person in Rajatal village in Amritsar, of which, they distributed two kg to Aniket and Gurpreet Singh for further supply.

Pertinently, the other son of the arrested accused Sukhwinder Singh identified as Harmanjit Singh and the arrested accused Aniket's brother identified as Sagar were recently arrested in a drug-related case by the ANTF of Mohali in January and are currently lodged in the Amritsar Jail.

DGP Yadav said their involvement in this smuggling network is also under investigation.

Further probe is underway to uncover deeper connections within this network by establishing backward and forward linkages, he said, adding more recoveries and arrests were expected in the coming days.

