Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, an officer said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Dabas, a resident of village Pooth Khurd.

According to police, in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, an information was received at Kanjhawala police station regarding admission of an unconscious person with gunshot injury from Shree Agrasen International Hospital, Rohini.

"The local police reached the hospital and learnt that the injured had been declared dead. The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem,” said a senior police officer.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime and to identify the culprits," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.