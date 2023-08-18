UP man shoots wife dead over trivial issue

Aligarh (UP), Aug 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead in a fit of rage after she refused to hand over her mobile phone to him, police officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Sarswati Vihar colony under the Roravar police station area on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Nitin Mittal runs a mobile phone shop and his wife Arti works as a beautician.

The couple had been seeking a new place to live in Aligarh and Arti's friend Gunjan was helping them find a house on rent. The woman had been living at her friend's residence for a week.

They were at Gunjan's place when Nitin demanded to see Arti's mobile phone. As she refused, the situation escalated and Nitin shot her in the chest with a country-made pistol.

Police said that the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

DSP Abhay Panday said, "The body has been sent for autopsy. A case has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder). Police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, who is at large.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.