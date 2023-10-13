Man nabbed in Jharkhand 6 years after allegedly murdering live-in partner in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 13 (IANS) Six years after allegedly strangulating his live-in partner to death in Gurugram over the suspicion that she was having an affair with someone else, the accused man was arrested from his home state Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rang Bhadhur, 30, a native of Jharkhand and the victim was identified as Anita, a native of Malda in West Bengal.

According to the police, they were live-in partners and used to reside in a rented accommodation in Tigra village of Gurugram till 2017.

"The two met at a hospital where they worked. The accused was married. The duo used to reside together in Tigra village. But he had some suspicions about the woman. On February 9, 2017, the accused killed the woman, dumped her body in a drain, and fled," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

The suspect had been on the run since 2017 and was working as a rickshaw puller to earn his livelihood and to avoid arrest, he said.

