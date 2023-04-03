Man kills elder brother over two-inch land in Bihar

Patna, April 3 (IANS) A man killed his elder brother over a property dispute in Bihar's Kishanganj district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Rahmat Pada under Kochadhaman police station on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Nashim Alam (42).

The police said that the accused, Naushad Alam, had a property dispute with his elder brother Nashim Alam over a two-inch land. They were involved in a quarrel on Sunday morning. However, the local villagers intervened in the matter and calmed them down.

However, Naushad returned in the evening and attacked Nashim with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

"After committing the crime, Naushad fled from the village. We have registered an FIR based on the statement of the deceased person's wife. Raids are on to nab Naushad," said an officer from the Kochadhaman police station.

