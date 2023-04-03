Past eight years saw radical changes for good governance: Hry CM

Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that in the past eight years, the state government has brought many radical changes for good governance.

"Ensuring the reach of every welfare and public-centric scheme is the utmost priority of the government. No department or sector has remained untouched by the IT reforms so as to ensure transparency," Khattar said while addressing a gathering in a Jan Samvad programme at Baliali village in Bhiwani district.

The Chief Minister said, "The entire state is like my family and as the head of the family, I always try my best to extend every possible help and cooperation to every member of my family."

He said during his tenure as the CM, special focus has been given on development works and adequate funds have been ensured for the meticulous implementation of every scheme.

Interacting with the gathering, the Chief Minister said they should compare the tenure of the previous governments with that of the present government, and the difference will be clearly visible that the amount of infrastructure development that has happened under the present government has never happened in the past.

On the occasion, Khattar directed the concerned officials for renovation and improvement of all the water courses in the villages across the state.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to resolve the grievances raised by the villagers during the Jan Samvad programme.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.