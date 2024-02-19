Man kills cousin over land dispute in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) A family dispute on Monday led to the murder of a man by his cousin in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Police said that a man identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin Parray living in Hajin village of Bandipora district sustained critical injuries during a scuffle over a land dispute.

He was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar city.

“He was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

“The accused was identified and arrested,” police said.

This is the second unfortunate incident in the last two days in Kashmir wherein a family dispute turned bloody resulting in a death.

