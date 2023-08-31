Man killed by friend’s landlord in UP

Lucknow, Aug 31 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by the landlord and kin of his woman friend when he went to meet her at her rented accommodation at Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area.

Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP (East), Lucknow, said: “Body of a man was found lying on Wednesday near a temple in Vibhuti Khand. The deceased was later identified as Ajay Maurya who originally belonged to Gonda and was a driver by profession. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.”

An FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) at Vibhuti Khand police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law Ramu Kanaujia against the two prime suspects, Pravesh Yadav and Sarvesh Yadav, who are at large.

According to police, Ajay went to meet his friend at her rented accommodation situated at Vijaypur under the Vibhuti Khand area at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the time, the woman’s landlord was drinking alcohol with his friends.

When he saw Ajay entering the house, he objected to it which led to a tussle between the victim and landlord Parvesh Kumar Yadav, his son Ram Manohar Yadav, and brother Sarvesh Yadav.

“Later they hit Ajay with a brick and injured his face and head. When he tried to escape, they chased him and further hit him which led to his death,” stated the complainant in his FIR.

According to him, the episode was witnessed by the victim’s friend whom he had gone to meet late at night.

