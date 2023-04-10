Man killed in Delhi after political debate turns ugly (Ld)

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was killed in Delhi's Okhla area following a quarrel with another man over some political issue, an official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhu Nath.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel in Okhla Phase-II was received at the Okhla Industrial Area police station at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday.

"Head constable Vinod reached the spot and inquired about the matter following which it was revealed that a scuffle took place between Prabhu Nath and a person named Vikas Chauhan," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

An injured Prabhu was shifted to some 'unknown' hospital. However, at 3:48 a.m. on Monday, the police were informed by AIIMS authorities that Prabhu Nath was brought dead to the hospital.

"A police team reached the hospital and inspected the body. However, no other injury marks were found on the dead body except an abrasion over nose," the DCP said.

"On further inquiry, one eyewitness named Kishore Kumar, who works as a security guard, told the police that the drivers of Gaurav Goods Career Transports - Prabhu Nath, Vikas Chauhan and Nitin were drinking near their trucks on Sunday night," Deo said.

"After some time, a heated argument broke out between Prabhu and Vikas over some political issue. Vikas pushed Prabhu due to which he fell down and became unconscious. Kishor had dialled 112 and shifted Ptabhu to AIIMS in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead," said the officer.

"The body has been preserved in the mortuary. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt is on to nab the accused, who is on the run," the DCP added.

