Man held for killing live-in partner in Uttarakhand

Gurugram, May 1 (IANS) The Gurugram Police said on Thursday that they have arrested a man from Uttarakhand for allegedly killing his live-in partner after she pressured him for marriage, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, identified the accused as Mustaq Ahmed (31), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand).

He said that the deceased’s sister had filed a police complaint at the Sector-5 police station in December regarding the disappearance of her 35-year-old sister, identified as Pooja Mondal.

The spokesperson said that the police team of the Sector-5 police station, Gurugram, investigated the case thoroughly to trace the missing woman.

“During the police investigation, it was found that the missing woman was living in a live-in relationship with a person named Mustaq Ahmed in Gurugram, and later nabbed him from Uttarakhand,” he said.

He added that during questioning, the suspect disclosed that he had murdered the woman in Nandan Nanhar village, Nadanna, Uttarakhand, on November 16.

“After this, on the indication of the accused, the police team recovered the decomposed body of the woman from under the bridge of Nanda Canal village in Uttarakhand, and sections related to murder were added in the above case,” he said.

The spokesperson added that during police interrogation, it was found that the accused used to work as a taxi driver in Uttarakhand, and he came in contact with the woman during her mother’s treatment, and they came here to Gurugram and started living in a live-in relationship for two years.

“The accused also told the police that he got married in November 2024. Pooja came to know about this, and a dispute arose between them. An attempt was made to settle this dispute through the Panchayat in Uttarakhand. When the deceased pressured the accused to marry her, he killed the victim and dumped her body in Uttarakhand’s canal and fled to Mangalore, Karnataka, and later Uttarakhand,” he said.

The spokesperson further added that the accused will be taken into police remand for further interrogation.

“The murder sections have also been added to the FIR. The matter is under investigation,” said Sandeep Kumar.

